REPORTE EPIDEMIOLÓGICO DE ENTRE RIOS 20/11/20* NO SE REGISTRARON CASOS NUEVOS EN FEDERAL

*Departamento Paraná 139, distribuidos en:*
PARANA 110
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 8
CRESPO 4
HERNANDARIAS 2
MARIA GRANDE 3
ORO VERDE 2
PUEBLO BRUGO 1
SAN BENITO 8
VIALE 1
*Departamento Colón 14, distribuidos en:*
COLON 7
SAN JOSE 1
VILLA ELISA 6
*Departamento Concordia 29, distribuidos en:*
COLONIA AYUI 1
CONCORDIA 28
*Departamento Diamante 8, distribuidos en:*
DIAMANTE 3
LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 4
RAMIREZ 1
*Departamento Federación 23, distribuidos en:*
CHAJARI 16
COLONIA VILLA LIBERTAD 1
FEDERACION 2
SAN JAIME 1
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 3
*Departamento Gualeguay 4, distribuidos en:*
GUALEGUAY 4
*Departamento Gualeguaychú 55, distribuidos en:*
GUALEGUAYCHU 42
LARROQUE 5
URDINARRAIN 8
*Departamento ISLAS 5, distribuidos en:*
IBICUY 5
*Departamento La Paz 20, distribuidos en:*
BOVRIL 2
LA PAZ 4
SANTA ELENA 14
*Departamento Nogoyá 1, distribuidos en:*
NOGOYA 1
*Departamento Uruguay 28, distribuidos en:*
BASAVILBASO 1
C. DEL URUGUAY 26
SAN JUSTO 1
*Departamento Victoria 6, distribuidos en:*
VICTORIA 6
*Departamento VILLAGUAY 2, distribuidos en:*
VILLAGUAY 2
De ese modo, en la provincia son 21.632 los casos confirmados.