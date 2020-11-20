CHAPINO ASISTIÓ A LA REUNIÓN DE PRESIDENTES MUNICIPALES DEL FRENTE DE TODOS

14.8°C

Despejado

Hoy es sabado 21 de noviembre de 2020 y son las 05:58 hs. Semanario La Voz - Federal - Entre Ríos - Semanario La Voz - Federal - Entre Ríos


  SALUD  20 de noviembre de 2020
REPORTE EPIDEMIOLÓGICO DE ENTRE RIOS 20/11/20* NO SE REGISTRARON CASOS NUEVOS EN FEDERAL
Este viernes se registraron 335 nuevos casos de coronavirus en Entre Ríos
El área de Vigilancia Epidemiológica del Ministerio de Salud, confirmó que en Entre Ríos este viernes se registraron 335 nuevos casos de coronavirus.
Los que se distribuyen de la siguiente manera:

*Departamento Paraná 139, distribuidos en:*
PARANA 110
COLONIA AVELLANEDA 8
CRESPO 4
HERNANDARIAS 2
MARIA GRANDE 3
ORO VERDE 2
PUEBLO BRUGO 1
SAN BENITO 8
VIALE 1

*Departamento Colón 14, distribuidos en:*
COLON 7
SAN JOSE 1
VILLA ELISA 6

*Departamento Concordia 29, distribuidos en:*
COLONIA AYUI 1
CONCORDIA 28

*Departamento Diamante 8, distribuidos en:*
DIAMANTE 3
LIBERTADOR SAN MARTIN 4
RAMIREZ 1

*Departamento  Federación 23, distribuidos en:*
CHAJARI 16
COLONIA VILLA LIBERTAD 1
FEDERACION 2
SAN JAIME 1
VILLA DEL ROSARIO 3

*Departamento  Gualeguay 4, distribuidos en:*
GUALEGUAY 4

*Departamento  Gualeguaychú 55, distribuidos en:*
GUALEGUAYCHU 42
LARROQUE 5
URDINARRAIN 8

*Departamento ISLAS 5, distribuidos en:*
IBICUY 5

*Departamento  La Paz 20, distribuidos en:*
BOVRIL 2
LA PAZ 4
SANTA ELENA 14

*Departamento  Nogoyá 1, distribuidos en:*
NOGOYA 1

*Departamento  Uruguay 28, distribuidos en:*
BASAVILBASO 1
C. DEL URUGUAY 26
SAN JUSTO 1

*Departamento  Victoria 6, distribuidos en:*
VICTORIA 6

*Departamento  VILLAGUAY 2, distribuidos en:*
VILLAGUAY 2

De ese modo, en la provincia son  21.632 los casos confirmados.


COMPARTIR:
Relacionadas: SALUD
Comentarios:
PUBLICIDAD



 

LO MAS LEIDO DEL MES
 
*REPORTE EPIDEMIOLÓGICO DE ENTRE RIOS 1/11/20* EN FEDERAL NO HUBO CASOS DE COVID
La provincia invertirá casi 50 millones de pesos para mejorar la competitividad de la cadena láctea
Fernández: "Es necesario que la Justicia funcione, que tengamos jueces preparados y probos"
*REPORTE EPIDEMIOLÓGICO DE ENTRE RIOS 4/11/20* UN NUEVO CASO EN FEDERAL
La Corte ratificó los traslados de los jueces hasta que los cargos se definan por concurso
 

LO MAS LEIDO DEL AÑO 2020

 
ANSES CALENDARIO DE PAGO MARZO 2020 | ¿Cuándo cobran jubilaciones y pensiones? + Montos con aumento
Hay 149 nuevos contagios y 8 muertes
CARTELERA DE LA 45° EDICIÓN DEL FESTIVAL NACIONAL DEL CHAMAME DEL NORTE ENTRERRIANO
El programa Remediar alcanzará a más de 300 centros de salud en Entre Ríos
Alberto Fernández presentó el plan "Argentina Hace": se crearán 20 mil nuevos empleos
 


Semanario La Voz Federal Entre Rios Argentina - © 2018 - Todos los derechos reservados

  • Desarrollado por
  • Clix.studio

RadiosNet